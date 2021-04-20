Kim Kardashian to date again if ‘right person came along’? KUWTK star ‘loved being out in Miami’

It was recently revealed that Kim Kardashian may be ready to start dating again, just 2 months after filing from divorce from Kanye West.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is interested in dating again after her split from Kanye West? After the couple filed for divorce last month, they are now in the middle of divorce proceedings. Now, a source is speaking out about how the divorce is going, and, if Kim will ever date again.

“Kim and Kanye are getting along,” a source told People. “They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids.” “Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad,” the insider continues. “She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants.”

A source also spoke out about if Kim will date again. “She loved being out in Miami and felt like herself again. Kim has also expressed if the right person came along, she’d be interested in dating again,” the insider told E! News. “She doesn’t want anything serious anytime soon but she’s been liking connecting with people.”

A source via Page Six also recently opened up and said: “People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs. People are also trying to reach out to her via DM." While these dating options flood into her DM, Kim is not in a hurry. The source added, "She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind," a source said.

