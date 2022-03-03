Kim Kardashian declared 'legally single', drops West from her last name

In the midst of her divorce procedures with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's demand to be recognized legally single has been approved. The verdict also means that Kim will no longer use the surname West, but it does not imply that her divorce is final.

This just means that her marital status is single while she and Kanye sort out a divorce settlement. The judge announced the decision in court on Wednesday morning, and the 41-year-old reality TV personality also testified through Zoom, as per TMZ. According to TMZ, Ye's lawyer did not oppose Kim's status being restored. The attorney did state that Ye was subject to three requirements in order to make the adjustment. The first was that “any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies,” which the judge allowed.

The court, on the other hand, rejected Kim's other two requests: that she did not transfer any assets held in trust and that she relinquish the "marital privilege" if she remarried. "A new spouse would not have to testify about communications he had with [Kim]," according to TMZ. However, Kim's status decision comes after court filings revealed that she has been attempting to move on from her marriage, but Kanye has not. On February 18, the creator of "Jesus Walks" denied the beauty mogul's request to be legally single.

Meanwhile, Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, had been adamant that being declared legally single "will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

