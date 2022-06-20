Kim Kardashian deems ex-husband Kanye West 'best dad to our babies' in a touching Father's Day message

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may butt heads when it comes to their respective parenting style, whilst in a heated custody battle, but the former will always have a special place in her heart for her ex-husband's bond with their four lovely kids - North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kim showered Ye with praises on the special occasion of Father's Day.

"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye," Kim Kardashian endearingly wrote as she shared not one but two lovely photos of her ex-husband. In one cute snap, a smiling Kanye West is seen holding baby Psalm as Saint and Chicago cutely pose for the camera with big sister North protectively looking over them. In the other adorable snap, Kanye's arms engulf North and Saint with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign, 7, hoisted on his shoulders. West's beaming smile says it all!

Check out Kim Kardashian's touching Father's Day message for ex-husband Kanye West below:

Happy Father's Day to all!

Meanwhile, Kim also paid tribute to her late dad Robert Kardashian in a series of Instagram Stories. Sharing some adorable and "the coolest" throwback snaps, The Kardashians star penned, "Happy Fathers Day to the best daddy ever! The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you're all the way up in heaven and they have (given) me the cutest suggestions I miss you and love you with all my soul." Not forgetting her stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, Kim shared a lovely photo of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings posing with Caitlyn, along with a family photo, and wrote, "Thank you for raising us and being the best step dad. Happy Father's Day @caitlynjenner."

