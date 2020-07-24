Kim Kardashian is ‘defeated and helpless’ as Kanye West refuses medical treatment: Report

A source recently spoke to E! News and revealed where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage stands amidst the ongoing struggles with the rapper’s mental health. Scroll down for details.

A source recently spoke to E! News, revealing what the Kardashian's have been going through, especially Kim, since Kanye West’s alarming Twitter rant took place. The source admitted that Kim Kardashian’s "heart hurts" for the rapper. Recently, the SKIMS founder requested fans via social media to offer their "compassion and empathy," as the 43-year-old rapper continues his struggles with bipolar disorder. Kanye West went on a Twitter rant on Monday and Tuesday night and made several wild accusations against his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

He also claimed he's "been trying" to divorce his wife of six years. In light of Kanye's recent posts, the source told E! News that the longtime couple is "spending time apart for now."

"Kim is still in Los Angeles while Kanye is staying in Wyoming. He hasn't seen the kids in a week. Kim has been trying to fly to Wyoming to get Kanye help and he is refusing it," the insider shares. "She wants to help him and has been trying for over a month now. Kanye's behavior has progressively gotten worse."

According to the source, Kourtney Kardashian has been taking care of North West, 7, and Saint West, 4, so the KKW Beauty founder can "deal with the situation at home." It's unclear if Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 14 months, are also staying with Kourtney, however, the source says they too are protected from the situation. "Kim doesn't want the kids knowing an ounce of this situation or seeing their dad in that light," the insider explains.

According to the source, Kanye hasn't spoken to or seen the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, "because he thinks she will try and have him committed." "It is very bad between them right now and Kim feels defeated and helpless," the insider shares. "Kanye doesn't think he needs help. He has many friends who have been checking in on him."

The insider further said, "Kim decided to speak out because her heart hurts for Kanye and anyone dealing with mental illness. She also wanted to dispel the ongoing misinformation being spread." "She tries to keep their family matters private and is very upset he lashed out against the family," the source says.

Despite the couple's troubles, our insider noted "there are no serious talks of divorce yet." "Kim has brought it up several times but she isn't planning on filing until Kanye stabilizes. If anything, Kanye would most likely be the one to abruptly file for divorce," the insider shares. "Kim is not planning on leaving him during a time like this when he is vulnerable." In her social media statement posted on Wednesday, July 22, Kim asked her millions of followers to remain sensitive to her husband's situation.

