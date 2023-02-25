Kim Kardashian defends her ‘long handed’ sister Kendall Jenner with new bikini pictures; DEETS here

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share several beach pictures on Friday in a bikini. In the pictures, the SKIMS founder was seen in a mini white bikini and silver sunglasses. The photo series that Kim shared was snapped through various angles where she is seen looking away from the camera as well as looking right at it. However it was her caption which captured the attention of people. Here are more details.

Kim Kardashian comes to Kendall Jenner’s defense

Kim Kardashian captioned her Instagram photo series post, ‘long handed @kendalljenner on the lense’ as she hilariously poked fun at her sister. The caption was in reference to Kendall Jenner's last week’s post that quickly caught attention of people. In one of the pictures, people pointed out the length of her hand and fingers, accusing the supermodel of Photoshop. Some people called out Kim for her caption while the others complimented her creativity.

However, Kendall Jenner quickly defended herself along with best friend Hailey Bieber. Bieber shared an Instagram story to show people that Jenner always "been had long a*s hands x fingers" and there was no Photoshop used in the picture. The duo laughed and joked together as Hailey Bieber said that Kendall’s hand normally looks bizarre and this is live footage of her hand.

This bikini photo series comes after Kim Kardashian launched the new SKIMS swim collection as well as return of the popular sold out items. The SKIMS founder also posted an Instagram story in her new zip-up swimsuit style while showing her new collection in the background.

Kendall Jenner Photoshop accusation

Kendall Jenner was even accused of photoshopping her pictures earlier. People accused Jenner of photoshopping one of the mirror selfies uploaded by the supermodel. Kendall responded to these accusations with an Instagram post and said that she is not perfect and sometimes has bad days too.