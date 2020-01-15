Kim Kardashian DENIES booing at Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson; Says,' I don't go to hate, only to cheer'

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to deny that she was not at the basketball match to boo Tristan Thompson. Read on to know more.

Kim Kardashian is back in the news this time around for apparently booing at Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson. She was filmed standing and seemingly booing Tristan and now, the video has been doing rounds on the internet. Sharing the clip of Kim at the game, one of the Twitter users tweeted, "KIM STOOD UP TO BOO TRISTAN AT THE LINE LMFAOOOOOOO." However, she later took to her Twitter to deny all the claims. For the unversed, the reality star attended the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. She was spotted alongside husband Kanye West. And now, Kim replied to an article which implicated her of booing the basketball pro.

Kim tweeted, "I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don't go to hate, only to cheer." Kim had shared two photos on her Instagram Story during the game last night and showed off the view from her seats. In one of the photos, Tristan featured as well.

I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer! https://t.co/EgaqiepH2z — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2020

Khloe and Tristan have been estranged post the latter's cheating scandals. For the uninitiated, last February, Tristan had apparently cheated on his partner Khloe with Kylie Jenner's then best friend Jordyn Woods. In April of 2018, he was linked to another woman and during that time Khloe was pregnant with their child, True.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

