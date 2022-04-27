Kim Kardashian denies fans' claims of photoshopping her poolside photos, calls accusations 'dumb'

Kim Kardashian has had enough of people accusing her of Photoshopping her photos. On Tuesday, the Hulu reality star took to her Instagram Stories to post screenshots of headlines revealing followers' claims that she edited her latest poolside images. “Come on guys….Seriously! This is so dumb!” she wrote. “Claiming I Photoshopped out my belly button????”

However, she responded to the speculation with a boomerang picture of herself posing for the shot, and she seized the occasion to promote her Skims collection. ”Belly button insecurities?! why don’t you head over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did!” she advised. Accusing the star of editing the image, a fan previously wrote, "Where on earth is your belly button, yo??" and, "Superbly edited picture [four laughing emojis],' as well as, "Where is your bellybutton Kim?"

Meanwhile, Kim's recent postings coincide with continuing squabbles with her estranged husband Kanye West. As per Daily Mail, Pusha T's latest album includes two tracks featuring the rapper: Dreamin Of The Past and Rock N Roll. The 44-year-old rapper raps about his family life and seeing his four children with Kardashian amid their divorce in both tracks. In one song, he argues that his four children are in 'danger' while he is not at home.

Kim shares four children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kanye. Kanye West took to Instagram in February to vent his complaints about sharing custody of his four children.