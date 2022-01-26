Kim Kardashian DENIES Kanye West's claim about the existence of a second sex tape with Ray J

Kanye West recently gave a new interview to Hollywood Unlocked where the rapper claimed that he had obtained a laptop with unreleased footage of Kim Kardashian with her ex Ray J and maintained that there was a second sex tape. Although Kardashian has now released a statement denying Kanye's claims and stated there is no other tape in existence.

In a statement released by her reps to People, Kim said, "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

Previously, Kim has addressed her sex tape scandal in the past and maintained how West was supportive towards her despite that. She had also spoken about how she will explain her four children about the same once they grow up and had told Andy Cohen that she will be completely honest and real with them.

As for West, the rapper spoke about several things in his recent interview including Kim's new romance with Pete Davidson. The rapper also addressed Kim's kiss with Davidson on Saturday Night Live and called her out for "kissing the dude she's dating in front of him." In the meantime, West has also been hitting the headlines for his new romance with actress Julia Fox.

