Kim Kardashian denies rumours of rebranding KKW fragrance due to split with Kanye West; Reveals real reason

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty makeup line was temporarily shut down in August 2021, and her KKW Fragrance perfume line is set to close on May 1, 2022, with the intention of relaunching under a new umbrella brand. However, Kim Kardashian confirmed on Tuesday that the rebranding of her cosmetics and fragrance brands was done with the consumer in mind and not because of her breakup with Kanye West.

In a chat with Amanda Hirsch, host of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, as per Page Six, the 41-year-old entrepreneur said that she felt horrible about customers having to pay shipping charges at three distinct websites - KKW Fragrance, KKW Beauty, and a possible third one she planned to launch - a skin care oriented company. While many assumed that the Skims creator sought to disassociate herself from the "W" in KKW, it turns out that the name change had nothing to do with Kanye West's divorce.

Kim said as per Page Six, "I will say that it happened before. Everyone thinks like, oh my God, its just to get the W off. That's not it. What I really wanted to do was I felt so bad that the customer had to go from KKW Beauty, then we'd go to KKW Skin [which was not yet available and still has not been released] then would go to KKW Fragrance." Her objective is to consolidate all of her beauty goods - skin, cosmetics, and fragrance - under one brand, with her Skims as a separate brand.

Meanwhile, other details revealed during Kardashian's podcast interview were that Kardashian and West "spent about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce," but she's optimistic that things will work out and the duo will end up at a good place.

