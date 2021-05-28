Kim Kardashian DETAILS out how she and her four kids tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020

During the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that he and her four kids had contracted COVID-19, which made it hard for her while studying to retake the baby bar exam.

Kim Kardashian has addressed rumours regarding COVID-19 diagnosis, which happened in November 2020, on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It all began when Kim's 5-year-old son Saint got infected with the virus that later spread to the rest of the family. BuzzFeed later speculated via Twitter that the founder of SKIMS got the illness while celebrating her 40th birthday on a private island.

In response to BuzzFeed's news tweet, Kim denied anyone contracting the virus during Kim's infamous private island birthday bash. The reality TV star further continued that Saint must've caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. Soon, even she developed symptoms after Saint coughed on her while she was caring for him. Saint didn't show major symptoms, he just had a bit of a fever.

In a recent confessional, she said, "We test our kids once a week because they go to school and so they have to get tested to go to this little pod, so someone at school tested positive and my son was around that. So Saint has COVID, and I’m just really worried about him. He’s crying and coughing on me and I’m trying to not freak anyone out but now I have to figure out what we’re going to do, especially with the three other kids.”

Kim's diagnosis with COVID-19 happened when she was studying to retake the baby bar exam after she previously failed the test. Though she was studying hard, her kids were always her priority. North and Kim tested positive around the same time. She said that both of them were feeling sick and they took the test right before they went to bed. When they checked the next morning the tests came back positive. According to the confessional, she was supposed to study for 12-hours every day, but given her condition at that time, she could barely get out of bed and study.

She also added on Twitter after the episode of KUWTK aired that she and her four kids had COVID. They were together and everyone is okay now.

Check out Kim K's tweet below:

All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!! At least we all had it together and everyone is ok! https://t.co/AiHw7gh7VJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

