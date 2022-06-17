Kim Kardashian details 'stressful' experience of taking Christmas card photo with her kids

Kim Kardashian stated that the majority of the family's Christmas card images from last year were unusable owing to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo session. Kim Kardashian said during the first season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians on Thursday how "stressful" it can be to shoot family Christmas card shots — particularly when all of her kids aren't cooperating.

Kardashian, who has North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West, said in a confessional that Christmas has always been the "biggest event in our family" since she was a child. However Kim says as per Page Six, “They always cry. Nobody gets along." During the scene we can see video of Kardashian's children screaming and refusing to participate in the picture session. “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.”

She further added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes. Yeah, it’s a lot. It’s just a lot being a mom.” Meanwhile, she was also concerned about Tristan Thompson's paternity controversy at the time. Kim knew it would ruin their Christmas season together when he cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Maralee Nichols.

Meanwhile, Kim shared her family's 2021 Christmas card photographs on Instagram last December, despite the fact that many family members were notably missing from the session. While all four of Kim's children were photographed, West was not there. Kim filed for divorce from the rapper roughly a year before the shoot. She declared herself officially single in March of this year, and she has been dating Pete Davidson since October 2021.

