Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress, claims Ripley’s Museum

Kim Kardashian did not return Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress damaged after wearing it to the Met Gala. The Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum stated Thursday that the Hulu reality star "did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala."

“From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” noted Ripley’s VP of Publishing and Licensing, Amanda Joiner, who remained with the dress the day of the Met Gala during transport from Orlando to New York, as per Page Six. The museum also stated that Kardashian, 41, did not pay Ripley's to wear it and instead donated on behalf of the firm to two charities in the wider Orlando region.

Check out their statement HERE.

“Ripley’s Believe It or Not! will continue to exhibit the dress — in as-is condition — at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Hollywood through Fall 2022,” the company concluded, according to Page Six. However, The Skims founder had already been scrutinized for wearing Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday" gown, and she ruffled even more feathers when she revealed she had shed over 20 pounds to fit inside it. The incident escalated on Monday, when Pop Culture published side-by-side images of the garment, apparently taken before and after Kardashian wore it to the Met. Stretched fabric, a broken zipper, and lost jewels are all visible in one shot.

Meanwhile, while several experts questioned Kardashian's borrowing of such a historic item of clothing, Ripley's claimed it was in good hands with the Skkn founder. “This was no easy decision for Ripley’s, however, Kim Kardashian has continued to show the utmost respect for this opportunity and historic garment,” Ripley’s said in a post-gala statement.

ALSO READ:Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress seemingly damaged after Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outing