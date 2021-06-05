Kim Kardashian didn't want to file for divorce from Kanye West; Now 'very happy she made the right decision'?

According to a recent source report, Kim Kardashian "has come a long way since she filed for divorce" from Kanye West.

"Kim [Kardashian] is doing great," if a new report by People is any indication, amid the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's divorce from Kanye West. It was in February when Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after weeks of speculations surrounding their broken marriage. As of now, Kardashian has reportedly "come a long way since she filed for divorce" although at the time, she "didn't want to file."

According to People's source, "Kim is doing great. She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision." Moreover, the insider further informed that Kimye's children - North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 - "are doing well" and that the 43-year-old rapper "often" sees his children.

As of now, Kim and their kids continue to live in Kimye's USD 60 million Hidden Hills mansion in Los Angeles while "Kanye lives elsewhere but is happy that Kim is staying at the family house," according to a prior report by People.

Meanwhile, KUTWK's series finale preview saw Kim confiding in her mother Kris Jenner about planning to end things with Kanye. "I always just thought that I could have my kids, my husband moves from state to state and then I realised, no, I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy." the 40-year-old reality star confessed.

