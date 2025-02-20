Kim Kardashian Discovers New Secret About Daughter North Amid Kanye West Reunion: ‘It’s Not Always About You’

Kim Kardashian is surely in need of a new glam team after what she heard about her daughter North. In the recently aired episode of The Kardashians, the highly acclaimed celebrity discovered a sort of harsh truth that even reminded Kim of her own young years.

The SKIMS founder was told that her daughter, who is at present 11 years old, has been planning to set some boundaries.

In the February 20, 2025 episode of the aforementioned show, Kim Kardashian was made aware that North doesn’t want her hair team to work on her mother's hair.

As seen in the episode, one of the hairstylists is shown to actively style the hair of Kim Kardashian. He further whispers in the ear of Kim Kardashian that North West told him not to work on Kim Kardashian’s hair.

Following this, Kardashian was seen taken back into her past, realizing this is history repeating itself, as her mother, Kris Jenner, would always “walk into a room” while she used to get ready and would go on to ask her glam team for various accessories.

Per Kardashian, Kris Jenner would also ask the team if she needs to fix her hair, to which an irritated Kim Kardashian would say, “Mom, it’s not always about you; it’s my glam team.”

However, during the discussion, Kim realized that she was doing the same to North. The highly acclaimed media personality then mentioned that she goes on to ask North’s glam team if her lips are looking good and other questions like “Do you have any powder?”

Further in the discussion, Kim also shared that she has now become a Kris Jenner. “I just felt like, God. I can’t ever complain about my mom again,” Kim was heard adding.

For those who do not know, North is one of the kids who Kim Kardashian shares with ex-Kanye West.