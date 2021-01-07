Kim Kardashian ditches wedding ring amid divorce rumours; Duo separating duo to Kanye West’s move to Wyoming?

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted without her wedding ring amidst rumours of her separation with husband Kanye West.

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s rumoured split, eagle-eyed fans have now noticed that the SKIMS founder has removed her wedding ring. Just before the news broke of the duo’s alleged split, Kim was pictured in LA without her wedding ring, but now, Kim shared a photo of herself on Instagram stories while promoting her latest SKIMS collection drop and fans realised that the reality star isn’t wearing her ring.

If you missed it, E! News recently shed some light on why the couple has decided to go their separate ways. During a 2018 interview with Van Jones on The Messy Truth, Kim had stated that the duo has been through a lot together, and despite receiving warnings from each other’s friends about their relationship, the couple has kept going strong. During the 2-year-old interview, Kim stated that she will always love and appreciate Kanye for that, and for standing up for her.

Now, Kanye’s lack of support has reportedly contributed to their alleged divorce. Uprooted to his Wyoming ranch, the rapper moved away from his family and friends to record his long-delayed 10th studio album, meet with artists on his GOOD Music label and create pieces for his fashion line, focusing only on creating new things according to E! News. A source disclosed that during the summer, he tirelessly worked on his music which unfortunately left his wife Kim in a lurch. The beauty mogul and reality star was left to be the sole parent to their 4 kids (North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and 19-month-old Psalm), her work, bar exam studies and more.

