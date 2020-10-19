Kim Kardashian DODGES question about Donald Trump; Says ‘I know who I’m voting for’ but doesn’t reveal who

Kim Kardashian recently chatted with David Letterman in a candid interview and spoke about politics in detail. However, the makeup mogul dodged all questions about Donald Trump after having worked in his administration.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian who recently appeared on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and was confronted by the host about her relationship with current US President Donald Trump and with the White House on criminal justice reform. For the unversed, Kim worked with the Trump administration back in 2018 to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson after she spent two decades behind bars of a life sentence. “Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done,’” Kim shared with David, according to the Daily Beast. “And I said, ‘I have to step foot in there or these people’s lives don’t have a chance.’”

Kim added, “Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies.” “But see, your good work is overwhelming,” David replied. “It’s a positive force that diminishes what I consider to be unacceptable behaviour by the president.” Kim didn’t recognize any of Trump‘s “unacceptable behaviour,” but she did answer more questions from David about the president.

“But do you feel that what is being done on behalf of sentencing reform now via this current administration in any way allows the balance of democracy back in a corridor of viability?” David also asked. “Well, I have no idea what you just said,” Kim replied, which led to laughs from the audience. “I’m grateful for what you’re doing, but it doesn’t make me feel any better about the current administration,” David said, to which Kim replied, “I understand that.” Kim also went on to say she’s “extremely grateful” for the administration’s work on criminal justice reform and she’s determined to “stay focused” on her goals. Also during the interview, Kim said, “I know who I’m voting for,” but did not reveal who specifically. Kim‘s interview with David was taped before Joe Biden officially secured the Democratic nomination and before her husband, Kanye West entered the race. ALSO READ: Does Kim Kardashian feel Kanye West's downward spiral is attributed partly to the coronavirus pandemic?

