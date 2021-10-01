Kim Kardashian DONATES 3000 USD to mom of four widowed amid COVID; Latter says star helped her avoid eviction

Kim Kardashian has recently donated 3000 USD to Angelia Cantrell, a mother of four, whose husband passed away due to COVID-19 and was on the verge of eviction. Cantrell and her late husband shared four children, 3 boys and a daughter. According to Cantrell, via ET Canada, the beauty mogul helped her in her difficult time.

According to Cantrell, via ET Canada, she 'fell to the floor in tears' when she saw the KUWTK alum's donation. "I shared my GoFundMe link with several celebrities, including Supernatural TV stars Alaina Huffman and Lisa Berry who donated as well, just simply asking them to share...I never dreamed that celebrities would take notice of our story, let alone donate," she said, adding that she had "prayed daily and continuously kept my faith" during her difficult time.

Overwhelmed, Cantrell also added that her family is "blessed and thankful" for all the donations, especially Kim's. "This, by far, has been one of the biggest miracles God has given," she added. As a result of the pandemic, the mother of four lost her job, and her husband passed away due to COVID-19. According to ET Canada, Cantrell has received half of her goal, which is 8000 USD.

Kim Kardashian has always shown kindness towards her fans and other people. ET Canada reports that the television personality donated 1 million USD to families affected due to COVID-19 via her company Skims, in March 2020.

In other news, Kim has recently shared some adorable snaps with her daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, as the trio painted some tattoos on their faces.

