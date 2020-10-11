Kim Kardashian donates THIS WHOPPING amount to Armenia Fund amidst ongoing conflict in the country

Fellow Armenian Kim Kardashian recently donated a humongous amount to the Armenia Fund amidst the ongoing tensions in the country. Scroll down for details.

Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian is doing her part to help out Armenia amid the ongoing conflict in the country. The 39-year-old reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (October 10) to announce that she is donating USD 1 million to the Armenia Fund, which is directly helping those impacted during the unrest with food, shelter, and medical care.

“I’m so honoured to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance,” Kim shared. “My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together.”

If you didn’t know, Kim‘s dad Robert Kardashian was Armenian. “I will be donating USD 1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me,” Kim added in her caption. “Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just USD 1, every bit helps.”

