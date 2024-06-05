Kim Kardashian Dons Janet Jackson's Iconic Outfit From If Music Video; See Here

Kim Kardashian is a diva, and when it comes to fashion and her looks, she makes sure she looks impeccable. Similarly, it comes as no surprise that Kardashian looked the best at a recent concert she attended.

On social media, the business mogul shared snippets of her jacket, which she bought at an auction. The Hackers isn’t just any jacket; it’s the iconic jacket Janet Jackson wore in her 1993 If music video. As Kardashian was gearing up for Janet Jackson’s concert last night, she decided to wear that jacket and celebrate the artist. Kardashian shared a slew of selfies and videos showcasing her Janet Jackson outfit and the electrifying concert.

Kim Kardashian wore a Janet Jackson outfit

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Kim Kardashian uploaded a video of herself wearing the same clothing Janet Jackson wore in the 1993 music video for her song If while she attended the singer's concert, as she was completely channeling Jackson’s energy. The singer earlier disclosed that she had bought the classic costume at auction.

The SKIMS founder originally showed a portion of her appearance on Instagram Stories. She filmed herself strolling indoors in black flared pants with fringing on the sides and black boots. Kardashian asked her fans in the video, “Can you guys tell where I'm going tonight? I bet you will never guess..." She then zoomed out to display her entire costume in another video. In the video, she was seen wearing a black crop top with white boning over the chest and matching lace-up slacks while Jackson's song If played.

Kardashian then posted another snippet and wrote, “I'm spamming tonight, so unless you want to see so much @janetjackson content, stay off my page." While driving to the event in Palm Springs, California, Kardashian proceeded to shoot her outfit in the car, showing off her white, boned choker, which Jackson also wore in the If music video.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Kardashian announced that she purchased Jackson's music video attire at an auction in honor of the singer's 55th birthday.

Kim Kardashian's passion and dedication towards fashion

Kim Kardashian is always in the news for her fashion choices. One look that recently created quite a buzz was Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look. The reality star walked the 2024 Met staircase in yet another eye-catching outfit. Kardashian put her own touch on the theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. She wore a sheer Margiela by John Galliano gown with a lace train adorned with leaves and floral motifs.

Her ice-bleach-blonde hair complemented the silver in her dress. But she kept the rest of her look simple with natural waves and light makeup, including a sparkly silver eyeshadow. She also wrapped up with a simple gray scarf. Of course, the most striking feature of her outfit was her silver corset, which gave her a dramatically small waist. As a result of the constricting attire, Kardashian appeared to seek assistance from attendees to make her way up the stairs.

