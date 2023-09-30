Kim Kardashian dons pink slip dress during Paris Fashion Week amidst viral feud with sister Kourtney on Hulu reality series

Paris Fashion Week this year has been witness to an endless list of stars, right from reality television personalities, singers, and designers to actors, influencers, and models. The city has been bustling with popular social media stars over the last few days. Kim Kardashian made her appearance at Victoria Beckham's fashion show on September 29, 2023, to show support for her sister Kendall Jenner. She was accompanied by their mother Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian dons pink slip dress during Paris Fashion Week

Kim flaunted her physique in a bubblegum pink slip dress and strappy heels. She styled the outfit with diamond pieces, including an elaborate neckpiece and a cross stringing down to her chest. She kept her hair open and chose blush pink makeup to complete the look. On the other hand, Kris wore a similar black slip dress under a leather jacket and kindred diamond neckpieces to finish it off. The mother-daughter duo sat front row in support of Kendall.

The latter closed the fashion show donning a black pantsuit with large glasses and a tan hand pouch. Kim and Kris sat next to Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Victoria's family, including her husband David Beckham, son Cruz, daughter Harper, son Brooklyn, as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. The former Spice Girl's show also saw attendees like Pamela Anderson and Eva Longoria. Kylie Jenner was in Paris but did not attend the fashion show.

Kylie Jenner not present at Victoria Beckham's fashion show

She previously supported her sister Kendall at the Schiaparelli spring-summer 2024 runway show which was also closed by the latter. Kylie wore a sparkly custom-made halter-neck gown with a keyhole cutout down the chest for the occasion. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics has been spending some quality time with Timothee Chalamet. After months of rumors, the two finally confirmed their romance at Beyonce's birthday concert by making out publicly.

Kylie and Timothee were then spotted at the US Open where they looked cozy in their seats as they laughed, kissed, and held onto each other. Recently, they were seen at Rosalía's birthday party where they arrived together. In a previous appearance, netizens glimpsed that Kylie's lock screen image was a loved-up picture of her and Timothee. There's a lot of chatter on social media about the two of them and their relationship with netizens being divided.

