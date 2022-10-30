Kim Kardashian dresses up as THIS X-Men character; Kendall becomes Toy Story's Jessie for Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, Hollywood celebrities are now ready to showcase their costume game this year. Like every year, the Kardashian-Jenner family has some rather major surprises to offer when it comes to picking their Halloween outfits and recently Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner gave us a glimpse of the same on Instagram. Kim Kardashian who is known to ace her Hollywood looks year after year dressed up as a comic book character this time. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kim showed off her look as she painted herself blue to transform into X-Men's Mystique. Kardashian dropped selfie videos in her stories as she showcased her Halloween look. For the unreversed, Mystique is a shape-shifting mutant who rocks flame-red hair and a blue body with scales. Kardashian nailed in getting every detail of the character.

Check out Kim Kardashian's Halloween look here:

Kim's stunning Halloween look comes a week after the SKIMS founder celebrated her 41st birthday. Reports suggested that Kim received a special gift from her ex Pete Davidson for the same as eagle-eyed fans spotted a bouquet of flowers and a candle that said Jasmine, referring to the former couple's Saturday Night Live skit where it all began for the duo last year. Last Halloween, Pete and Kim sparked romance rumours after they were spotted together at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California along with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Take a look at Kendall Jenner's look here:

Yet another Kardashian-Jenner family member who showcased their Halloween look on social media was Kendall Jenner. The model cutely turned into a popular character from Toy Story, namely the cowgirl Jessie. Donning the signature outfit worn by the character, Kendall also gave it her own spin as she showed off her ass in pants with cutouts. Jenner looked stunning with Jessie's signature red hat. In the meantime, their sister Khloe Kardashian dropped sweet photos with her daughter True Thompson as the duo was seen twinning with the same. Several other celebrities were also spotted heading out for Halloween parties among which Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were clicked dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for the bash.

