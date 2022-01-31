Kim Kardashian drops an adorable photo of son Psalm West and Kris Jenner has the best reaction to it

Kim Kardashian decided to give her fans a break from her own pictures and dropped one of the sweetest photos of her youngest son, Psalm West on Sunday. The adorable click captured her two-year-old flashing his sweet smile. Kim is known to be a doting mother to her four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West and is often seen sharing photos of them on social media.

Psalm was clicked in a cute photo that showed balloons in the backdrop and seemingly it could be a photo from the recently held joint birthday bash for Chicago West and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster. Psalm's photo received a lot of love from fans who couldn't get enough of the little one's charming smile.

Also, Kim Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner was among the first ones to leave a comment on Kim's post as she gushed about her grandson and wrote, "Love him so much" along with a string of heart emojis. While Kim's new post suggested that she was spending quality time with her kids, the SKIMS founder has been the news recently for her ongoing romance with Pete Davidson.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

Kim and Pete were spotted going on two dates last week including one which happened to be a dinner at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' LA home. Later in the week, Kardashian was also clicked leaving a restaurant with Pete as they held hands and were also accompanied by Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian.

As for making the headlines, Kim has also been in the news for all the drama surrounding ex-husband Kanye West's recent interview where he spoke about his daughter North West's TikTok account and being unhappy about not being asked for approval for the same.

