Kim Kardashian drops a glimpse of the 'lit' party her kids threw for her on 41st birthday

Kim Kardashian turned 41 on October 21 and while her close friends and family sent her the warmest wishes on her birthday, it was her kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West who truly made it special for her. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to share videos from the fun bash that was hosted by her kids for her.

In the video, her oldest daughter North, eight, and Saint, five, were dancing to the hilarious track from her sketch 'Grown ass women in the club' which was featured during her recent Saturday Night Live stint. The videos in Kim's Instagram stories showed a massive projector that played the rap song she performed with SNL cast members Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong and Punkie Johnson.

In her stories, Kim was heard saying "This is what they are making me watch" before she panned her camera to the giant screen that showed her SNL sketch rap playing. She further wrote, "The party the kids are throwing me is Lit" along with a laughter emoji.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

Kim could be seen laughing her heart out as her daughter North was seen dancing to the hilarious track in the video. Her son Saint was also seen jumping on the couch in one of the videos.

In her other Instagram stories from the special day, Kim gave a glimpse of all the gorgeous flowers sent to her by family members and friends. Kim received a ton of birthday wishes from those close to her and her older sister Kourtney also dropped some unseen photos from their childhood to celebrate the same.