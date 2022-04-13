Kim Kardashian drops a hint about wanting more kids amid romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance has been going strong and it's evident from the way the SKIMS founder has been discussing it during her recent interviews amid the promotion of her upcoming show, The Kardashians. During one of her recent interviews with Access, Kim seemed to suggest that she may be planning more kids in the future.

Kardashian who already shares four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Pslam West with ex Kanye West recently dropped a hint about wanting more kids during a "Most Likely" game she and her siblings played with Access. On being asked who was the most likely to have as many kids as Kris Jenner—who has six including son Rob Kardashian, Kim seemed to suggest herself as well as Kourtney.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters were asked to answer the question by holding up placards that consisted of their faces. While everyone seemed to agree that Kourtney may be the one to follow into Kris' footsteps given that she already has three kids with ex Scott Disick and has been wanting more with fiancé Travis Barker, Kim surprisingly also chose herself.

While answering the question, Kim held up her own placard as well as Kourtney's, thus hinting that she has been thinking about having more kids in the future. This led fans to question if Kim is indeed planning to start a family with beau Pete Davidson if their relationship continues to take on a serious role. Speaking about her relationship with Davidson, Kim recently stated that she has been at "peace" ever since she started dating him.

