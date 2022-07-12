Kim Kardashian drops intimate snaps with Pete Davidson following latter's debut in The Kardashians trailer

Kim Kardashian drops adorable snaps with beau Pete Davidson hours after the trailer of The Kardashians season 2 drops. With the trailer out, Pete Davidson's debut on the show has been confirmed as the SNL alum was captured goofing around with Kim K in a hotel room and shown at the tail-end of the explosive trailer. With the show's premiere due on September 22, fans are excited to see the couple on the show together.

In her latest post, the KKW mogul uploaded a series of snaps of herself and Pete lounging around a living room and then chilling at the pool as they give each other the brightest of smiles. In the first slide, Kim posted a selfie in which she poses at the camera while showing off her perfect pout as Pete rests his head on her and smiles wide at the lens as well. In the following clicks, the couple is seen laying around the house on a sunny day as the SKIMS founder opted for a sporty look with her grey co-ords in place paired with her bleach blonde messy bun. While Pete sported grey shorts and went shirtless, flaunting his tatted body topped with a matching beanie.

The Kardashian sister received love from her friends and family in the comment section as Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Do you guys have a foot fetish too?" Longtime family friend Simon Huck commented, "Pete’s stache!" while Kim's old bestie Paris Hilton sent love to the adorable couple, "So happy for you!" Malika, a recurring guest on KUWTK, wrote, "Happy looks great on you."

Check out Kim Kardashian's post with Pete Davidson by clicking HERE.

With Pete coming on Kim's reality Tv show and Kim following up the hype with her loved-up post, it seems like the couple is ready for a more public display of their affectionate relationship.

ALSO READ Kim Kardashian on finding her happiness with Pete Davidson: I want to hold on to that forever