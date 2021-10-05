Kim Kardashian drops RARE photo of brother Rob from night out with Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The Kardashian siblings, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob got together for a family dinner recently. It was a delight to see Rob Kardashian make a rare appearance in Kim's Instagram post. Kim shared a glimpse of her evening with her siblings in sweet photos. Also, Kourtney's boyfriend, Travis Barker was seen joining them for the special evening.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared two gorgeous photos and captioned them as "Dinner with my fave couples." In the photos, Kourtney and Travis could be seen posing alongside each other as they sat at the dinner table together. In the second photo, Khloe Kardashian was seen posing for a sweet snap with her brother Rob who is a rare sight on social media.

Rob was seen in a casual avatar as he wore a white t-shirt and a black ballcap as he posed for a cute click. Khloe showed her love for the photo in comments on Kim's post and wrote, "FOEVA" as she tagged Rob on it.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

Unlike his sisters, Rob has managed to stay out of the limelight in the past few years. His social media presence mainly includes photos of his daughter, Dream.

Recently, Khloe had spoken about Rob during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special with Andy Cohen where she said that he was doing well. Addressing his absence from the show, Khloe maintained that he needed a break and added, "I think he's just getting stronger. I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes, and I think he's just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed."

