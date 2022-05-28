Kim Kardashian drops unseen photos from Kourtney and Travis Barker's Italian wedding: Kravis Forever

Kim Kardashian was in a nostalgic mood on Friday, sharing a carousel of photographs from her sister Kourtney's lavish Italian wedding on Instagram. The reality TV star, 41, posed with her oldest daughter North, eight, in a spectacular transparent black lace gown ahead of her sister's wedding, which took place last week.

'KRAVIS FOREVER,' the SKIMS co-founder captioned the breathtaking images, referring to Kourtney, 43, and her musician husband Travis Barker, 46. However, Kim and North dressed up in gothic ensembles for the event, and the celebrity was seen kissing her daughter in one of the cute photos. The platinum blonde beauty accessorized her stunning outfit with exquisite gold and gem cross necklace. She wore her freshly coloured hair in a sophisticated updo and a smokey make-up pallet for the big event.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, North, who Kim has with ex-husband Kanye West, 44, donned a flowing black robe, as did her younger daughter Chicago, four, and boys Saint, six, and Psalm, three. The following stunning black and white photo showed Kourtney and Travis going hand-in-hand under a stone tunnel in their wedding attire, with Travis carrying a bottle of champagne in his hand. Kim continued the lovely family throwbacks, posting a photo of herself and younger sister Khloe, 37, all suited up for the big wedding. Khloe looked stunning in a sheer tiered black dress with lace design and a stunning gold headpiece.

However, the beautiful ceremony was the couple's third, having previously married in Santa Barbara and in a non-binding wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. In other news, Kim's ex-husband seemed to restart their ongoing custody battle in his new track, True Love, which was released on Thursday night.

ALSO READ:Kim Kardashian apologizes to her family for how Kanye West treated them during their marriage