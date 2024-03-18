Kim Kardashian Drops Witty Comment On Kate Middleton Amid Disappearance Gossip; See Here

Kim Kardashian has hopped on the recent conspiracies about Kate Middleton’s disappearance. The model took to Instagram to post a series of pictures with the caption, “On my way to go find Kate.” Within minutes of putting the picture up on social media, the comment section was a debate ground, where the users discussed the appropriation of the caption.

Others did not take it well, but some saw it as a joke and laughed at it. The conspiracies revolving around the Princess of Wales have been going on ever since she disappeared from the public eye in January. The internet has turned into a wild place, with new conspiracies popping up every day.

How Did The Fans React To Kim Kardashian’s Post?

The caption that Kim Kardashian posted to the picture on Friday elicited intense reactions from the viewership. Loving the wittiness, one user wrote, "Omg, that caption is going to stir up so much more drama,” while the other fan thought, “The world is divided into two groups. Those who are living for and those who are loathing this caption. Kimberly is the mother of this caption.”

Meanwhile, a group of people were offended by Kardashian making fun of Middleton. A user shared, “Let's make fun of Kim too, start about the Paris robbery. You don't mind right @kimkardashian. Ridiculous.” Joining the clan, another one, too, wrote, “Kate is an icon. She doesn't need to say everything about her life, unlike you. Her silence demonstrated that she was more powerful than all the American stars combined.”

Kate Middleton’s Conspiracy Theories

The Princess of Wales has found herself spiraling into a pile of conspiracies after being away from the public eye since January, after her planned abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace released a statement regarding the princess' health issues. The statement read, “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.”

Later, the palace’s authenticity was questioned after it put out a heavily edited picture of Kate Middleton and her children on the U.K.’s Mother’s Day.

