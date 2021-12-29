Kim Kardashian is enjoying the 'early stage' of romance with Pete Davidson; Duo reportedly getting serious

While Kim Kardashian may have kept Pete Davidson out of her Christmas celebration snaps and could be holding off from making their relationship social media official but according to US Weekly source, things are moving forward quickly for Kim and Pete and are headed in a healthy direction as the duo may be getting serious about each other.

According to a source, US Weekly states that Kardashian is enjoying the "early stage" of her relationship with Davidson. The source further added, "Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way. Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go."

The source also suggested that Kim is in no hurry to take any big steps in the relationship and get "too serious" but the duo seems to be smitten by one another.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumours after they were spotted on an outing together over the Halloween weekend in October. Following the same, the duo has been spotted on multiple outings together and Kim has even hung out with Pete in his hometown, Staten Island.

As for the holiday season, it was reported that Pete was invited to join Kim and her family at her mother Kris Jenner's Beverly Hills home for the Christmas celebration. Reports also suggested that Davidson's mom was present at the party.

For New Year's Eve, it hasn't been confirmed yet if Kim will also be joining Pete in Miami considering he will be busy hosting a special evening with Miley Cyrus called Miley's New Year's Eve Party on December 31 that will be streaming on NBC.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian leaves MCU fans enraged for sharing MAJOR Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers in her post