Kim Kardashian enjoys getaway with her kids, shares adorable video of her son Saint West

Kim Kardashian is on vacation with her children. The Kardashians star shared photographs and videos from a day spent at the lake with her children on her Instagram Story on Sunday. Saint West was anxious as he paused to leap off a rock into the lake in a lovely moment captured on video. His older sister, North West, and a number of other people who were already in the water cheered him on.

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable video of her son, Saint West

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable video from her family lake outing where her kids were seen jumping into the lake, but her son Saint was terrified to jump in the lake. Meanwhile, someone even said in the video, in an attempt to get Saint to leap, "Ronaldo's in the water." Kim Kardashian captioned the video, "The Bribes with a Laughing, Crying Emoticon."

Kim Kardashian has four kids with her ex-boyfriend Kanye West: two daughters, North and Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm.

Throughout the trip, Kardashian provided updates on her recent shoulder injury by posting another selfie of herself reclining on an inflatable boat in the lake. One could see her crossed legs in the picture while she captioned the image, "Wish I could have wakesurfed, but my shoulder is still out of commission."

Kim Kardashian revealed details about her injury days later in an Instagram post she shared, in which she captioned the post, sharing specifics of her injury. The Kardashians star wrote "I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon, so I've been out of the gym for a few weeks, but I'm back!"

She shared a photo of herself in which you could see her trainer, Melissa Alcantara. Kardashian further mentioned that Alcantara had sustained a similar shoulder injury and that they were getting ready to start the law student's recovery process.

Kim Kardashian has been on a world tour with her son Saint West, who is a soccer enthusiast

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both present for Lionel Messi's debut encounter with the Florida soccer team on Friday, along with a number of other celebrities. Kim and Thompson were photographed hanging out together after the Inter Miami game.

Both the 32-year-old NBA player and the 42-year-old SKIMS founder were spotted at Gekko, a Japanese steakhouse in Miami founded by Bad Bunny and businessman David Grutman.

At the time, she told Major League Soccer, "I will do anything for my babies. After that, I went on a world tour. We travel for soccer. We've been to several games this summer."

Meanwhile, LeBron James, Serena Williams, David Beckham, an Inter Miami owner, and Victoria Beckham were among those who attended last week's major Inter Miami game.

