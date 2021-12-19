Kim Kardashian is 'excited' to have Pete Davidson join her at mom Kris Jenner's Christmas party

Kim Kardashian has reportedly made holiday plans with Pete Davidson and according to E!, she has invited him over for a Christmas party at mom Kris Jenner's house. The SKIMS founder reportedly will also be spending her New Year's eve with him as per E! sources. After the Halloween weekend, this will be Kim and Pete's second holiday celebration.

According to E!, Kim is extremely excited to have Davidson join her for the Christmas bash. As per an E! source, "She's really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him. The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him." The source further also added that the duo have plans to spend the New Year's together as well and that Kim may be going to Miami for New Year's to support Pete who will be hosting NBC’s special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus.

While it will be interesting to see if Kim and Pete make their relationship official over Christmas by dropping photos from Kris Jenner's bash, it's also been reported that the party could turn out to be awkward for the duo considering Kardashian's estranged husband, Kanye West will also be invited for the bash.

While Kim recently filed to drop Kanye's last name and to officially be declared single amid their divorce case, the rapper has been making public statements about wanting her back. He recently sang about wanting to get together with Kim in a song that he rapped at the Free Larry Hoover concert.

