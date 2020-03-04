Kim Kardashian faces backlash for cultural appropriation over long braids; Trolls say ‘You are not black’

Kim Kardashian is being slammed online for cultural appropriation over sporting long braids at an event. Check out the reaction.

Kim Kardashian is being called on social media for wearing tight braids to her husband Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week show. People are accusing her of pretending to be “black” and are voicing their disapproval on Twitter. On March 2, she appeared for Kanye’s show with full-on waist-length braids. She came with her 6-year-old daughter North West, who also had a matching hairstyle. Considering it is a historically black hairstyle, people instantly started slamming the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Fox News reported.

“Bruh why do you keep doing this? You think she’d learn. Put your hair up in a high pony and go to the fashion show like everyone else,” a tweet read. “YOU ARE NOT BLACK,” another user wrote. “How does she keep getting away with it,” another tweet read. While a lot of people criticised her, Kim’s fans that it was not inappropriate at all. “Yes to braids! Everybody is allowed to do their hair the way they want,” a fan wrote. “Its not racist. But I don't think this is appropriation by just wearing them. When she called them bo dereck braids, that's different. Don't take the style and give it a new name. But people are getting confused,” another fan tweeted.

This is not the first time Kim has been accused of such an issue. In December, Kim was criticised online for a magazine cover. Several followers claimed that her makeup looked far too dark, bordering on blackface. In the cover, the television star can be seen posing on a bed, dressed in a stunning black dress, a blindingly lavish necklace, and a black wig. While the cover was supposed to scream fabulous, it failed to impress her fans who found it “problematic” and “racially insensitive”.

Check out the reactions here:

How does she keep getting away with it — bernie dm me i got a plan (@imsofcknhighmen) March 3, 2020

How does she keep getting away with it — bernie dm me i got a plan (@imsofcknhighmen) March 3, 2020

Yeezy Season 8 pic.twitter.com/KGptFecHNC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020

How does she keep getting away with it — bernie dm me i got a plan (@imsofcknhighmen) March 3, 2020

Bruh why do you keep doing this? You think she’d learn. Put your hair up in a high pony and go to the fashion show like everyone else. — DaenerysSTAN (@AlexanderRoko) March 3, 2020

Yes to braids! Everybody is allowed to do their hair the way they want — Sarah (@asrahella1425) March 3, 2020

Indians braided their hair. Braids are not only a black hair do. Some people have no sense at all — margaret guidi (@guidi1948) March 3, 2020

Why not? Braids aren't a black thing. Egyptians used to braid their hair. — Trigger (@govandy11) March 3, 2020

Read More