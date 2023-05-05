Kim Kardashian faces backlash for leaving North West waiting outside as she walked Met Gala carpet

In a recent viral video, North West can be seen waiting outside at the Met Gala on Monday while mother Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet. Netizens seemed to have mixed reactions to this video. In the viral video, North can be seen standing by herself as her mother was seen posing for photographers just a few feet away. Here is everything to know about the incident.

Fans' reaction to North West standing alone

Fans have mixed reactions to the viral TikTok clip in which Kim Kardashian was posing at the 2023 Met Gala red carpet while her daughter was standing outside alone on the road. The caption read, "Kim just left north on the street." However, it should be noted that there were several bodyguards and handlers surrounding North West. The background voice in the video can be heard saying, "Wait, she’s so overwhelmed. She looks lost."

Netizens were not happy with the incident and commented on their somber sentiments. One user commented, "Seeing north be raised as a kardashian breaks my heart. Awe poor baby’ while the other one said, ‘It’s all about Kim. North is second to the cameras. Very sad."

However, other sections of fans felt that North was safe and surrounded by her apparent security team. One person wrote, "Y’all north is older [sic] enough to hang out by herself and she feels comfortable doing so bc she has literally 5 bodyguards surrounding her lol."

In a conversation with Vogue on the red carpet, Kim Kardashian said that North West was by her side as she got ready for the biggest fashion night. The reality star was in a custom Schiaparelli dress which was mostly made of pearls. The Skims founder also added that her daughter was actually in the car as the Kardashian sisters descended upon Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

