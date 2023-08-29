Kim Kardashian faces backlash over using daughter North West for profit amidst USD 45 thousand designer bags

In a recent journey to Japan, reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared glimpses of her mother-daughter escapade with North West, her eldest child. While the trip showcased a tight-knit bond and picturesque moments, it also ignited discussions about Kim's social media content strategy and potential profit motives.

Kim's Instagram feed during the Tokyo trip was dominated by posts featuring North West. Observant fans couldn't help but notice the absence of her other children – Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. This observation prompted questions about the reason behind the disparity and led to online chatter about whether she might be using North's image for financial gains.

What’s going on about Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West?

The internet's hive mind was quick to point out that Kim's Instagram feed was flooded with images of North West during their Japanese escapade. Notably absent were Kim's other three children – Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. This imbalance triggered a discussion, with one Reddit user voicing the thoughts of many: "Does she not have other kids?" The sentiment seemed to revolve around the idea that North was being put in the spotlight while her siblings were left in the shadows.

Speculation took a twist as fans delved into the motives behind Kim's social media choices. One fan suggested, "North is the oldest girl of Kim’s children, which makes her able to be... profitable now, hence why she posts her so much. She is trying to get a head start on marketing North’s 'brand' while she is still young..." This theory ignited a firestorm of opinions about whether Kim was leveraging North's image to enhance her own financial pursuits.

The mother-daughter bond between Kim Kardashian and North West

Even so, their trip to Japan wasn't just about leisure, it was about nurturing a relationship. Kim and North seemed closer than ever during their time in Tokyo. The shared experiences, the giggles, and the candid photos captured more than just a vacation, they captured the essence of a growing bond between a mother and her child.

In a touching moment, Kim Kardashian went beyond the curated Instagram posts to share something more personal. Her vulnerability surfaced as she shared an intimate aspect of her life, transcending the image of a celebrity and revealing a relatable human side. Amidst the controversy and speculation, it was a reminder that there's more to the story than what meets the eye.