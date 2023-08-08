Kim Kardashian faces flak from victim's family as she voices support to C-murder

Kim Kardashian's recent advocacy for the release of Master P's brother, C-Murder, from prison has stirred up a storm of emotions, especially within the family of the victim. George Thomas, the brother of teenager Steve Thomas, shared his heartfelt sentiments with TMZ, expressing how the celebrity endorsement has brought back painful memories. According to George, the constant media attention on C-Murder's case has made it nearly impossible for their family to find closure and heal from the tragedy that unfolded years ago.

Kim Kardashian gets slammed by C-Murder victim’s family for advocacy

Kim Kardashian, known for her involvement in criminal justice reform, lent her voice to the cause, echoing the sentiments of other celebrities who believe in C-Murder's innocence. "I believe in using my platform to help those who deserve justice," she highlighted the case's development under a new Louisiana law, saying, "The recanted testimonies present a compelling argument for reconsidering C-Murder's conviction." The case has gained traction due to a recent Louisiana law allowing the incarcerated to prove their innocence. Kim highlighted the recanted testimonies of the two key witnesses, upon which C-Murder's conviction was largely based.

However, George Thomas countered this perspective, asserting that the extensive evidence against C-Murder points to his guilt. He contended that celebrities championing his release make it challenging for the victim's family to find closure and peace, as they are constantly reminded of their loss and the pain it has caused.

George Thomas strongly disagrees with the narrative laid by C-Murder’s legal team, pointing out that C-Murder's conviction was upheld in 2011 and that the case even reached the United States Supreme Court, which declined to hear it. He emphasized that while he respects Kim Kardashian's advocacy for those wrongfully convicted, C-Murder's case doesn't fit that profile.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals how ‘Imposter Syndrome’ keeps her going as she finds relief in SKIMS success

The ongoing legal battle

C-Murder's legal team has been relentlessly fighting for his release, contending, "The irregularities in the jury selection compromised the fairness of the trial." They highlighted a specific incident where a juror allegedly cast a guilty vote not based on evidence, but to end deliberations and protect another juror. This claim has sparked debate about the fairness of the trial and the impact it may have had on the final verdict.

As this legal battle unfolds, the clash between celebrity advocacy and the voice of the victim's family serves as a reminder of the complexities within the criminal justice system. While Kim Kardashian and other stars strive to bring justice to those wronged, the family of the victim stands by their belief that C-Murder's conviction was rightfully secured based on the evidence presented.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian send a warning to Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori? Here's what we know