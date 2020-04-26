Kim Kardashian faces massive backlash for wearing Maang Tika; netizens accuse her of cultural appropriation

Kim Kardashian, who is often the centre of attention, among the Kardashian clan was called out for her Maang Tika look on social media.

Kim Kardashian has found herself in troubled waters yet again and faced some backlash on social media. The reality star landed in controversy after she was accused of cultural appropriation for wearing traditional Indian jewellery Maang Tika. Kim, who is often the centre of attention, among the Kardashian clan was called out for her look. In the photos shared, Kim can be seen wearing a body-hugging crop top-skirt set and a golden coloured maang tika. However, the look did not go down well with citizens.

Netizens called out the reality star for not respecting and appropriating a culture. One of the comments read, "Are you going to appropriate every culture in the world? What about you claiming your Armenian roots for once? People call you out everytime to tell you that it’s disrespectful and offensive, yet you still continue. What’s wrong with you Kimberly?" Indians, too, did not hold back and even referred to Kim as 'Didi'.

A fan wrote, "You are not the Mastani you think you are. Its cringing stop it." Another commented, "Kim didi it's not too late to delete it." “Now that you’ve stolen from south asian culture to fit your aesthetics, why don’t you donate to these countries if you appreciate their culture so much, Kim?,” yet another user wrote.

This isn't the first time Kim has faced backlash for wearing a maang tika. Last year as well, the reality star had worn one for an event. Check some of the reactions below:

Are you going to appropriate every culture in the world? What about you claiming your Armenian roots for once? People call you out everytime to tell you that it’s disrespectful and offensive, yet you still continue. What’s wrong with you Kimberly? — IGO Predicts (@2020thoughts_) April 23, 2020

You are not the Mastani you think you are. Its cringing stop it. pic.twitter.com/AsyFe3r2Vb — ShyGuyMonny(@JoonieMonniPooh) April 23, 2020

Kim didi it's not too late to delete it — vaishnavi (@ElvisStressley_) April 23, 2020

