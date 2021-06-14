Kim Kardashian fails bar exam again after prepping for it while struck with COVID

Kim Kardashian recently revealed on KUWTK that she failed her bar exams for the second time, but the entrepreneur is determined to keep going. Scroll down to see what she said.

Reality TV star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian West recently revealed that she did not pass her bar exams for her legal studies, the second time! Kim, who took her first test last year and failed, attempted the test again in November while struck with COVID. In the newest KUWTK episode, the 40-year-old star can be seen saying that she "pretty much got the same" score as the first time. "I feel bummed, like totally bummed," she said. "It is what it is, I know I just have to not stress about it, there's so many other f------ things, stressful things, going on, I just have to do better in the future," she added in her confessional.

"I'm so annoyed," Kim then told sister Khloé Kardashian on the phone. "You're so supportive and I didn't come through." "Honestly you had COVID, you had your 40th birthday, you're dealing with so much, personally, in your relationship, and just quarantine in itself, and I really don't think this last time counted," said Khloé, 36. "Kim is dealing with a lot of other things at the same time - the fact that she had COVID and with the show and her relationship with Kanye, so I think you must give herself a little credit just for taking the baby bar," the Good American mogul told the cameras.

Back in her conversation with Kim, Khloé assured her that she'll have a "fresh start" when she takes the test again. "You said if you were to get it, it would have been like a miracle, just because of COVID," she said. Kim replied, "I know, but still I wanted that miracle - I believe in miracles," before noting that she would resume studying to take the test again. Last month, Kim told fans on her Instagram Story that while her experience with taking the baby bar exam has been "extremely difficult," she intends to take the test again. "Unfortunately, I haven't passed yet, but I'm not giving up," she wrote at the time. "I'm preparing to take it again soon."

Also Read: Kim Kardashian BREAKS SILENCE on what led to Kanye West divorce: I feel like a f*****g failure and loser

Share your comment ×