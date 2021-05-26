Kim Kardashian feels like a ‘failure’ after failing bar exam; Contemplates pursuing law career after setback

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she failed her first-year bar exams for law school in a new episode of KUWTK. Scroll down to see what happened next.

In a new KUWTK clip, Reality TV star and KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she, unfortunately, did not pass her first-year law school exam. In the episode which was shot in October 2020, Kim said that she was, at the time, rethinking her career and becoming a lawyer. The SKIMS founder was naturally bummed out considering how much she studied. In a conversation with her sisters on the show, Kim can be seen saying “So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar. If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program. And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This would actually harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

Then the episode shows a flashback with Kim’s mentor, lawyer Jessica Jackson, telling Kim that she needed a score of 560 and she received a score of 474. “That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic,” Jessica tells Kim. “I am a failure,” Kim says. “I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up.”

The episode then returns to real-time and sees Kourtney telling Kim, “I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless, just the fact that you’re pursuing this.” “I think it’s highly respectable what you’re doing,” Khloe added. “I think the time that you get taken away from your family, your kids…” “That’s what pisses me off,” Kim then says. “The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids, like I can’t do it again. I don’t have time. To do the next test is in November. And I’m filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun, you know, it’s my birthday—my 40th—I planned this whole trip and it’s too late to cancel. And if I fail again, it’s like, what’s the point?”

“I think if you take that year off, you’re going to forget about it,” Kourtney says. The clip leaves on a somewhat ominous note, suggesting Kim may give up becoming a lawyer. It concludes with Kim saying, “I don’t know, I really need to think about it.”

