Kim Kardashian feels Kanye West is 'so different' from the guy she married, will 'do anything' to get him back

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a massively tumultuous relationship from their whirlwind marriage to their complicated divorce proceedings. The former spouses have had their fair share of controversies but Kanye's anti-semitic remarks last year received massive backlash and the recent episode of The Kardashians features Kim opening up about it.

Kim Kardashian feels Kanye West is 'so different' from the guy she married

Episode seven of the reality television series premiered on July 6, 2023, and the 42-year-old talked about Kanye with her sister Khloé Kardashian. She had a breakdown while she expressed how she felt regarding her former husband and the whole situation. She divulged she was not okay and that she's been going through a hard time. During her confessional, Kim said, "It sucks, you know? When someone doesn't see how different they are."

She explained, "It's really confusing for me, it's so different than the person that I married. Because that's who I loved and that's who I remember and I'll do anything to get that person back." Kim added that she feels bad for Kanye because of the backlash he received. He was also dropped from all of his brand partnerships post his remarks. The parents of four have had a complicated relationship, especially since the news of their divorce first came to light.

The rapper went through public meltdowns trying to win Kim back and even proceeded to create controversies by calling out her then-boyfriend comedian Pete Davidson. Apart from posting screenshots from their conversations, Kanye also caused a ruckus about him not being okay with Pete hanging out with his kids. During the recent episode, Kim revealed that she didn't contact him after the anti-semitic controversy because of how he would react.

More about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship

Kanye has been known for having hot and cold reactions to situations and has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder amidst chatter about his mental health. "The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it. I'm conflicted because I don't ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids," Kim told Khloe, who said Kanye's behavior was like "watching a car crash in slow motion."

Kim added that there are times when she feels like she could never talk to Kanye again, but then she thinks of their children together and tries a different approach. The former couple has four kids namely North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014, separated in 2021, and officially divorced in 2022. Kanye is dating Bianca Censori.

