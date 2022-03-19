Kim Kardashian feels Kanye West's Instagram suspension is 'fair'; Reports

Kim Kardashian, who reportedly told a court that Kanye West's social media postings caused her "emotional distress," seems unconcerned about her ex's 24-hour Instagram ban. West, 44, was momentarily shut off of his Instagram account earlier this week and was unable to post, comment, or send messages for 24 hours, according to TMZ.

"Kim found the suspension to be fair, but her reaction wasn't very dramatic. She didn't make a big deal out of it and joked that she needed a break for a day. All of Kanye's posts have been exhausting for her though," a source tells PEOPLE of the mother of four, who was declared legally single on March 1. The source further added, "It's very impressive how calm and collected she is able to stay. She is very happy with [boyfriend] Pete [Davidson]. Her kids are doing great." However, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, after almost seven years of marriage. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm are their four children.

Meanwhile, West's most recent abusive social media behaviour was a racist insult placed on Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah's Instagram page. West took aim at the comedian, 38, who has commented extensively on the Donda artist's divorce from Kardashian, as well as how the rapper has handled her throughout their divorce. Noah then brought up some more recent instances that he regarded as troubling, such as West's music video for "Eazy," in which Davidson, 28, was buried alive in claymation.

However, as per PEOPLE, a spokesman for Meta, Instagram's parent company, recently informed TMZ that West's latest postings broke the platform's hate speech, harassment, and bullying regulations, resulting in the 24-hour suspension.

