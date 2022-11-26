Kim Kardashian feels THIS about ex-husband Kanye West allegedly showing her nude photos to his employees

Kim Kardashian is certifiably "disgusted" by a shocking alleged revelation regarding Kanye West ! For the unversed, Rolling Stone published an exposé which revealed an open letter by Yeezy employees to Adidas, accusing Ye of mistreatment in the office and inappropriate actions towards the staff. According to the open letter, the employees alleged that the 45-year-old rapper showed nude photos of his then-wife to them...

A source is sharing with US Weekly how Kim Kardashian is feeling about this new controversy in connection to Kanye West. The Kardashians star is "looking into" the claims that her ex-husband showed her naked pictures to his former employees while working with Adidas. As for her reaction, the insider revealed, "Kim is disgusted. She feels violated and horrified." Currently, the 42-year-old reality star-entrepreneur is trying to "confirm" the allegations: "[She] wanted to see what photos former employees saw so she has more details."

The insider further noted how the scandal is "just another bombshell about Kanye." When it comes to Kim K's loved ones, the famous family "continues to wonder what will drop next" about the Heartless rapper, who has been embroiled in countless controversies. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for six years before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filed for divorce in February 2021. The estranged couple share four kids; North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

What do you have to say about all the controversy surrounding Kanye West, especially with Kim Kardashian being dragged into his drama? Share your personal opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Kanye West's Alleged Mistreatment Towards Employees: More Details

Besides the claimed nude photos of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West also allegedly screened his ex-wife's explicit video during a 2018 business meeting. An anonymous employee recounted to Rolling Stone: "It was very revealing and personal. I didn't really react." If that wasn't enough, Ye has also been accused of playing pornography for his Yeezy collaborators, not featuring Kardashian. The allegations further include abuse claims, as one anonymous staffer claimed that West used "tactic[s] to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance" towards him.

Adidas has opened an investigation into allegations that the sports brand purposefully ignored misconduct claims against Kanye West. In a statement, Adidas shared, "It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true. However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations." Notably, Kanye is yet to publically address the misconduct allegations pitted against him.