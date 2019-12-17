Kim Kardashian on feud with Kourtney Kardashian: We have talked about everything and come to an understanding

Kim Kardashian spoke candidly to Ellen DeGeneres about the status of the ongoing feud between herself and Kourtney Kardashian. Read below to know how the two siblings have come to an understanding surrounding their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are at loggerheads with their sibling Kourtney Kardashian for filtering her time on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. On one hand, the fact that Kourtney is guarding certain personal aspects of her life, it's led to the burden of the show falling upon Kim and Khloe. On the other hand, Kourtney maintains that there are certain things in her life that she would not like to be a part of the reality show. During an appearance on The Ellen Show, Kim gave Ellen DeGeneres an update about the ongoing feud confirming that the sisters are on good terms right now.

"Kourtney and I, we just went to Japan together. We’ve really taken the time to hear each other out and listen. What sucks is that season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better. Her and I have healed and talked about everything and come to an understanding," the 39-year-old reality star revealed to Ellen. When it comes to the fact that Kourtney may take a break from KUWTK, Kim shared that her sister only wants to film for the reality show when she feels like it.

Kim explained that when one family goes on a vacation, then the rest have to step in and take over those hours. Hence, for the past year, Kim and Khloe have been frustrated because they have to take over the hours to make good enough content. This has led to Kim and Khloe being frustrated as they've been working longer and have kids as well.

It's frustrating for Kim that Kourtney hasn't taken all of this into consideration without making a decision on whether she wants to stay on the show or leave.

"So we’ve come to the conclusion that she will film a little bit… it’s always up in the air but we’re in a good place about respecting each other’s space and if someone doesn’t want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life the way that they want," Kim added.

We wonder what else is in store when it comes to the dramatically fabulous lives of the Kardashians!

