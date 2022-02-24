Kim Kardashian files new legal documents, claims Kanye West is causing her ‘emotional distress’

Kim Kardashian has asked the court to proceed with her divorce from Kanye West, stating in new filings that she expects "terminating our marital status" would help her husband "accept that our marital relationship is over."

“I very much desire to be divorced,” the 41-year-old states in the legal paperwork obtained by US Weekly on Thursday, February 24. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.” Kardashian feels that being labelled legally single would help the former marriage to "move forward on a better path that will assist us in peacefully coparenting our children."

However, the Skims designer and West, 44, have four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two. In recent weeks, the Grammy winner has made repeated public requests to reunite with Kardashian, while also criticising her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and blaming his estranged wife for hiding the children from him. Interestingly, Kardashian's team also claims that one of West's objectives is to "prevent or make it difficult for Ms. Kardashian to remarry" in the future, and that his desire for her to "waive all marital privileges should she remarry" is unprecedented.

Meanwhile, after six years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. According to the documents, which she signed on Wednesday, February 23, the couple signed a prenuptial agreement before their May 2014 wedding. West asked a court last week to dismiss Kardashian's plea to be considered legally single amid the proceedings. The case's next hearing is slated on March 2.

