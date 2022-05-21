Kim Kardashian files restraining order after receiving bomb and death threats; Reports

Kim Kardashian claims that her life and the lives of her children are in danger after receiving a slew of death threats in the mail, including one in which the letter writer threatened to blow up her workplace with a bomb.

As per TMZ, Kim's lawyer, Shawn Holley, rushed to court Monday to get a restraining order against David Resendiz, whom Kim claims she has never met. Kim claims Resendiz obtained her home and business addresses and started mailing a barrage of letters threatening her and her four children in different ways. Kim states in the documents acquired by TMZ that Resendiz made multiple false and delusory assertions regarding her intimate connections. He's made "disturbing sexual references about me in his letters," she claims.

Kim further claimed he has threatened to murder her in many letters. She also claims to have received a written bomb threat in a letter addressed to one of her company locations on April 25. Kim is requesting that a court order Resendiz to stay 100 yards away from her and her family and to have no further contact with them. She warns that if he is not restrained, he is capable of injuring or even killing her.

Meanwhile, in other news, Kim Kardashian sparked controversy when she appeared on the Met Gala red carpet wearing Marilyn Monroe's original 1962 Jean Louis gown, in which Monroe memorably sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy. While some applauded Kardashian for paying homage to the legend, others were concerned about the implications of her, wearing the real gown. Designer Bob Mackie, who formerly worked as a fashion assistant for Jean Louis said, “I thought it was a big mistake. [Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

