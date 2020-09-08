Kim Kardashian films husband Kanye West and kids North and Saint walking on water; See Photos

  1. Home
This weekend rapper and Presidential hopeful Kanye West was joined by his family on Sunday service, which included Kim Kardashian and their kids North and Saint West.
September 8, 2020
Sunday Service is back in session and Kanye West is at the helm of it. The rapper and Presidential candidate made a major comeback with his weekly event on September 6. The 43-year-old held his Sunday Service in Fayetteville, Ga. with guests which included his wife, Kim Kardashian, their kids, pastor Joel Osteen and many others. Unlike previous Sunday Services, Kanye took this one to the next level by bringing a famous Bible story to life—quite literally. 

 

The Jesus Is King rapper told the story of Jesus walking on water with Peter, and shortly after, he himself was traipsing along the Pinewood Forest lake with Osteen and his choir as seen on his wife Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories. 

 

 

Kanye was joined by 7-year-old daughter, North West, and 4-year-old son, Saint West. Kim filmed the trio having fun and participating in the "walking on water" portion of the service. 

 

Throughout the event, the rapper and his choir performed gospel-inspired music, which included Kanye's 2016 track Ultralight Beam off his The Life of Pablo album.

 

While it's unclear if Kanye plans to hold a Sunday Services every weekend, it's safe to say he came back with a bang. In the meantime, scroll through our gallery below to see how his September 6 event went down.

 

