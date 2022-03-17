Kim Kardashian on finding her happiness with Pete Davidson: I want to hold on to that forever

Kim Kardashian addressed her new relationship with Pete Davidson for the first time on a talk show as she spoke to Ellen DeGeneres. The Kardashians star couldn't stop blushing as she spoke about going Instagram official with Davidson and said how it isn't official unless you post online. Kim spoke about being happy and "going for it" in her 40s.

Kardashian and Davidson are the new "it" couple in town and they are not shying away from letting the world know about it. During her recent appearance on the final season of The Ellen Show, Kim opened up about her relationship with Pete and even confirmed that he not only has multiple "cute" tattoos related to Kim but also that he got himself branded with her name on his chest.

Shedding light on how her new romance has affected her after Ellen pointed out that there's a difference in Kim who seems at ease now, the SKIMS founder admitted that she decided to seek her happiness and said, "I went for it. I was like, 'You know what, I'm in my 40s like f**k it, just go for it. Find your happiness.'" Further adding on finally finding her happiness, Kim said, "I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson first sparked romance rumours in October last year after the couple was spotted hanging out together over the Halloween weekend following Kim's hosting debut at Saturday Night Live. The duo had also performed a sketch together as Jasmine and Aladdin in which the duo shared a kiss.

