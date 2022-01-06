Kim Kardashian FLAUNTS her beach body in a sunkissed selfie as she holidays with rumoured BF Pete Davidson

We are trying to keep up with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson here! Recently, the duo was spotted leaving for the Bahamas in a private jet, after which they were also witnessed laughing heartily by each other's side in some pictures from their destination. Now, Kim has shared a sunkissed selfie flaunting her beach body and fans can't keep calm.

Taking to her social media platform, the beauty mogul flaunted her beach body in a brown swimsuit and penned the caption "Sweet sweet fantasy baby" alongside the photo. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum posted the sunkissed selfie which has already garnered more than 400k likes and her 276 million followers are going gaga over the stunning snap.

Take a look at Kim Kardashian's post:

Fans took the comments section to share their appreciation towards the snap and the SKIMS founder. "Wow, you look gorgeous," one fan penned. Another fan wrote, "We love you so much." Many fans have even been asking about Davidson and their fun Bahamas getaway! What do you think of Kim's selfie? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

For those unversed, the SNL star and the beauty mogul were first linked together as they were spotted holding hands at a theme park in November 2021. After that, several reports stated that the two of them have been going on private dates, some of which were in Pete's native place, Staten Island. Recently, they were also spotted hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick as the trio watched Spider-Man: No Way Home soon after the movie's release, as reported by People.

