Kim Kardashian foresees a 'strong future' with Pete Davidson despite 'unresolved' issues with Kanye; Report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might have a future together. A source close to the couple recently opened up about their relationship with ET and revealed that the couple "are doing great" together. The KKW mogul, the insider shared, is foreseeing a "strong, healthy and promising future" with the SNL cast member. Not long ago, in March, Kim made her romance with Pete Instagram official.

During the chat, the source disclosed details about Pete and noted, "He is so respectful of her and treats her like an absolute queen. He is completely enamoured by her beauty and talent." The insider went on and added, "He thinks she's an awesome mom and would more than likely take their relationship to the next level in a heartbeat, but Kim isn't quite there yet." The couple first sparked dating rumours in October 2021 and since they have confirmed their relationship while Pete was even secretly mentioned in Kim's reality series, The Kardashians.

However, the insider mentioned how Kim has to first sort out her "unresolved issues" with ex Kanye West who has bashed Pete multiple times in public even going as far as dedicating several posts on Instagram to the comedian in order to criticize and publically embarrass him. On another occasion, the Praise God rapper buried Pete Davidson in animation in his Easy music video. Though the source did add that solidifying their relationship was "a definite possibility down the road."

As for Pete, he has been totally taken up by Kim and her four kids as rumour spread recently that the Staten Island comedian inked a new tattoo of the kids and Kim's initials on his neck which read, "KNSCP."

