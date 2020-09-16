Kim Kardashian freezes her Facebook, Instagram accounts; Joins Katy Perry & more to support #StopHateForProfit

Reality TV stars and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently joined the #StopHateForProfit campaign and froze her social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram to participate in the movement.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian is joining the #StopHateForProfit campaign, which will result in a 24-hour freeze of her Facebook and Instagram account “I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed,” Kim explained on Instagram.

“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit.”

The campaign says Sacha Baron Cohen, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Judd Apatow, Ashton Kutcher, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan are also freezing their respective accounts.

Stop Hate for Profit is an ongoing campaign to hold social media companies accountable for hate on their platforms. According to the #StopHateForProfit campaign, social media must prioritize people over profit, and they must do it now, their mission statement says.

