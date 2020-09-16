  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kim Kardashian freezes her Facebook, Instagram accounts; Joins Katy Perry & more to support #StopHateForProfit

Reality TV stars and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently joined the #StopHateForProfit campaign and froze her social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram to participate in the movement.
17726 reads Mumbai
Kim Kardashian freezes her Facebook, Instagram accounts; Joins Katy Perry & more to support #StopHateForProfitKim Kardashian freezes her Facebook, Instagram accounts; Joins Katy Perry & more to support #StopHateForProfit
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian is joining the #StopHateForProfit campaign, which will result in a 24-hour freeze of her Facebook and Instagram account  “I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed,” Kim explained on Instagram. 

 

“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit.”

 

The campaign says Sacha Baron Cohen, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Judd Apatow, Ashton Kutcher, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan are also freezing their respective accounts.

 

Stop Hate for Profit is an ongoing campaign to hold social media companies accountable for hate on their platforms. According to the #StopHateForProfit campaign, social media must prioritize people over profit, and they must do it now, their mission statement says. 

 

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian West’s maternity shapewear has Chrissy Teigen’s support despite criticism from Jameela Jamil

Credits :Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement