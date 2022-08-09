Kim Kardashian 'furious' with Kanye West for Pete Davidson 'dig' post amid breakup; Demanded he take it down?

Kim Kardashian is not sitting down under Kanye West's latest dig at Pete Davidson! For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently broke up after dating for nine months and poking fun at the Saturday Night Live alum was Ye. Kanye West took to Instagram to post a fake New York Times front page with the headline: "Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28."

According to US Weekly, Kim Kardashian confronted her ex-husband for his insensitive post about Pete Davidson after their breakup. A source revealed, "Kim is furious with Kanye for posting Skete is dead. It's another one of his outbursts and it's not a joke to her. She doesn't take his attacks lightly and demanded he take it down." Since then, the 45-year-old rapper has deleted the controversial IG post while it's also being reported by People that Pete Davidson is in trauma therapy due to Kanye's antics against him being a trigger.

This isn't the first time that Kanye West has publicly attacked Pete Davidson. While Davidson was still dating The Kardashians star, West shared several Instagram posts dissing the 28-year-old comedian and actor while also namedropping him in his track My Life Was Never Eazy with The Game: "God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a*s"

As for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, it's being reported that the split between the "once upon a time lovebirds" was on an amicable note. On the other hand, the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur and Kanye West's divorce proceedings are still ongoing as they co-parent their four children - North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

